WATCH: Golfer Oosthuizen is the passenger, but who is the pilot?

Despite not winning a second major title at Augusta National Golf Club at the 2020 Masters at the weekend, South Africa’s top-ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen was seemingly in good spirits after finishing in a tie for 23rd and pocketing R1.8-million.

In a video doing the rounds, Oosthuizen and fellow South African golfer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, are seen enjoying themselves in the back of a plane, while being piloted by none other than former Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel. It is not known when the video was filmed.

All three men teed it up at the spectator-free Masters this last weekend and made the cut, meaning they finished their fourth rounds at Augusta on Sunday afternoon (US time).

Schwartzel apparently owns his own fixed-wing plane and also a helicopter, said to have been purchased after his win at Augusta in 2011.

Oosthuizen, like Schwartzel a regular farm boy from South Africa, famously ‘splurged’ on a new John Deere tractor after he won the Open Championship at St Andrews in 2010.

Schwartzel has been a licensed pilot since 2007 and is known to have piloted a Bell 206 Jet Ranger and his six-seater Cessna Stationair TC – with monogrammed tail number ZS-SCH – in the past.

“Every time I come home, I fly,” Schwartzel told the augusta.com website in 2012, a year after his triumph at the Masters. “It’s a hobby – time to break away and clear your mind and do things differently.”

The three other South Africans who were in action at the Masters were Justin Harding, Erik van Rooyen and Dylan Frittelli, who finished in a tie for fifth.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.