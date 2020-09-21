Sun City’s local community will be the hardest hit, according to NGC director

Ken Payet’s face creased into a frown as the tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge and Sun City’s Operations Manager for Sport and Recreation considered the impact cancelling this year’s event would have on the local community around the resort.

The 2020 Nedbank Golf Challenge, which was meant to be the 40th anniversary of the event that began life as the Million Dollar, was cancelled at the end of last month due to all the uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic, and while Payet said the decision was made in time to avoid any serious financial losses for the tournament, his heart went out to the local economy which relies on one of the most lucrative events in world golf for much-needed income.

“Action was taken in time because deadlines were set for certain decisions to be made and only small costs were incurred, but really next to no money was lost. But if we had given the green light then and started with the infrastructure build for the event, millions of rand would have been wasted if the tournament did not then go ahead. The ability to travel was unknown and we still don’t know for sure about quarantine times both here and in Dubai where the Race to Dubai World Tour Championship Final is played the following week.

“But the impact will really be felt by the local community and you’ve got to feel for them because the tournament employs about 5000 people. So in future the Nedbank Golf Challenge will be looking to contribute to them through charities that raise funds, like Golf for Good on the European Tour. We will see what we can do to give back to them, make a difference in people’s lives, and we are already in talks about that,” Payet said at Sun City at the weekend.

While the uncertainty over travel restrictions – international travel will only resume on 1 October – obviously played a big role in the decision to cancel the event this year, it also just made business sense because crowds would not have been allowed to attend.

“Playing behind closed doors was not really an option because this is the biggest social event and is all about networking. For the sponsors to get a return on their investment, they want to entertain existing clients and network with possible clients. For them it’s not just about branding and our sponsors are an integral part of the Sun City family.

“Our sponsors have also had a lot of retrenchments, so spending a whole lot of money sponsoring a golf tournament would not have sent a good message. There’s such uncertainty, even now we could still go back to Lockdown level three and there is still a reluctance to travel. The infection rate just has to rise and all that money spent is thrown down the drain. We just would not have been able to put on the event we know and love,” Payet said.

