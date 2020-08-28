Golf 28.8.2020 06:01 pm

Huge blow for local golf fans as Nedbank Challenge is called off

Sport staff
Huge blow for local golf fans as Nedbank Challenge is called off

Last year's winner, Tommy Fleetwood of England, with the Nedbank Golf Challenge trophy. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The 40th edition of South Africa’s most prestigious golf tournament has been scratched due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Nedbank Golf Challenge, which was scheduled to be held as the penultimate event on the 2020 European Tour, was cancelled on Thursday.

While professional golf recently resumed in SA with the Sunshine Tour’s Rise-Up Series, the European Tour confirmed the 40th edition of the annual Nedbank Challenge, which had been rescheduled for the first week of December at Sun City, would no longer take place.

“I am confident that the European Tour, Nedbank and Sun International would have done all in their power to try and make sure this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge could go ahead, and that this is a decision they would not have taken lightly,” said tournament host Gary Player.

“The Nedbank Golf Challenge is a tournament we are all extremely proud of, and if postponing it for a year allows us to present an even better Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2021, then I fully support this.”

Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The Nedbank Golf Challenge is a spectacular event which showcases many of the wonderful elements that South Africa brings to the world of golf. To ensure that the tournament is the best it can be for the players and all of our stakeholders, it is right that we wait until a time when we can celebrate the 40th anniversary in a fitting manner.”

The date for the 2021 tournament would be announced in due course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee



today in print

Read Today's edition