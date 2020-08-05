Pro golf returns with Sunshine Tour’s Rise-Up Series

Professional golf will return to South African fairways later this month, the Sunshine Tour has confirmed, with a new Gauteng swing of five tournaments that will be known as the Rise-Up Series.

Affirming details which had been revealed to The Citizen last week, organisers said on Monday the new Rise-Up Series would feature five 54-hole tournaments in Gauteng.

While no spectators would be allowed, in line with health and safety regulations, the final round of each tournament would be streamed live on multiple platforms.

The Rise-Up Series, which offered a R600 000 prize purse at each tournament, would tee off at Killarney Country Club between August 19-21.

It would then move to Glendower Golf Club between August 27-28, followed by Pretoria Country Club between September 2-4, ERPM Golf Club between September 23-25, and Huddle Park Golf Club from September 30 to October 2.

“Ever since we suspended our activities in March this year, we remained resolute that we would not resume playing until we had the necessary confirmation from government and had consulted thoroughly with our sponsors,” said Sunshine Tour commissioner Selwyn Nathan.

“That is why we are only now announcing this resumption of our schedule, as we are confident that under the current government lockdown alert level three and with our planning in place, we can resume tournament activity in a safe, responsible and controllable manner.”

