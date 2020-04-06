 
 
How ‘prudent’ SA golf saved money for a rainy corona day

Ken Borland
How 'prudent' SA golf saved money for a rainy corona day

Sunshine Tour Executive Director Selwyn Nathan. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Excellent financial management from respective boards now mean players, coaches and caddies can survive the immediate pandemic storm.

Saving money for a rainy day is always prudent and thankfully South Africa’s golf governing bodies have been doing that and now, as the Covid-19 pandemic has arrived like a flood, they are able to help those individuals who no longer have an income due to the lockdown. Professional golfers have seen all their tournaments, even the most prestigious of them all, the Masters, cancelled or postponed to who knows when and for them, not playing golf means not earning any money. That also affects caddies, who will also be without income for however long lockdown lasts. And coaches are...
