Golf 12.1.2020

Amazing Grace surges to spectacular SA Open victory

Sport Staff
Branden Grace of South Africa celebrates after winning the tournament on the 18th green during Day Four of the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old produces a magnificent display with the putter to claim his second local major win.

Braden Grace shot an outrageous final round 62 to claim victory in the SA Open on Sunday, in the process triumphing for the second time in his home tournament.

The 31-year-old began the last stretch in fourth, with the wily Louis Oosthuizen for most part looking as if he’d comfortably defend his crown.

But he was simply irrepressible on Randpark Club’s Firethorn course, carding eight birdies and an eagle on the fourth to end on 21-under, three shots ahead of Oosthuizen.

Impressively, Grace shrugged off a dropped shot on the second to surge ahead.

It was a magnificent performance, notable for its brilliant putting.

One couldn’t fault Oosthuizen’s defence as he completed a blemish-free round of 68 that featured no dropped shots.

However, the birdies simply weren’t forthcoming as he had to settle for the runners-up position.

England’s Marcus Armitage finished third.

