Amazing Grace surges to spectacular SA Open victory

Braden Grace shot an outrageous final round 62 to claim victory in the SA Open on Sunday, in the process triumphing for the second time in his home tournament.

The 31-year-old began the last stretch in fourth, with the wily Louis Oosthuizen for most part looking as if he’d comfortably defend his crown.

But he was simply irrepressible on Randpark Club’s Firethorn course, carding eight birdies and an eagle on the fourth to end on 21-under, three shots ahead of Oosthuizen.

He's done it! ???? Branden Grace is the 2020 South African Open champion. @BrandenGrace #SAOpen pic.twitter.com/Xg5pxWkCTj — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 12, 2020

Impressively, Grace shrugged off a dropped shot on the second to surge ahead.

It was a magnificent performance, notable for its brilliant putting.

One couldn’t fault Oosthuizen’s defence as he completed a blemish-free round of 68 that featured no dropped shots.

However, the birdies simply weren’t forthcoming as he had to settle for the runners-up position.

England’s Marcus Armitage finished third.

