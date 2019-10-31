WATCH: Another hole-in-one for Louis Oosthuizen!

Louis Oosthuizen lit up the first round of the WGC-HSBC Championships in Shanghai on Thursday with a thrilling hole-in-one.

Taking out a six-iron for Par three sixth hole, the 34-year-old played a sumptuous shot, his ball serenely gliding into the bucket.

Oosthuizen certainly has a habit for aces: this was the third of his career, including the memorable one he hit at 2016’s Masters.

He carded a four-under 68 to be tied for 10th.

However, if you think three hole-in-ones sound like golfing nirvana, it’s not.

The record for most career aces belongs to Mancil Davis, who hit an incredible 51 across all the rounds he played.

On the PGA Tour, the record is Australian Robert Allenby’s ten.

