Golf 31.10.2019 04:42 pm

WATCH: Another hole-in-one for Louis Oosthuizen!

Sport Staff
WATCH: Another hole-in-one for Louis Oosthuizen!

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee during Day One of the WGC HSBC Champions at Sheshan International Golf Club on October 31, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s the third ace of the local golfing hero’s career … but if you think that’s a big number, you’re mistaken.

Louis Oosthuizen lit up the first round of the WGC-HSBC Championships in Shanghai on Thursday with a thrilling hole-in-one.

Taking out a six-iron for Par three sixth hole, the 34-year-old played a sumptuous shot, his ball serenely gliding into the bucket.

Oosthuizen certainly has a habit for aces: this was the third of his career, including the  memorable  one he hit at 2016’s Masters.

He carded a four-under 68 to be tied for 10th.

However, if you think three hole-in-ones sound like golfing nirvana, it’s not.

The record for most career aces belongs to Mancil Davis, who hit an incredible 51 across all the rounds he played.

On the PGA Tour, the record is Australian Robert Allenby’s ten.

 

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Oosthuizen leads six-Saffa charge at Augusta 4.4.2019
Oosthuizen agonisingly close to upset 25.3.2019
SA golf’s title drought is over 10.12.2018


 


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition