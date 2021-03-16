Goodall and Klaasen sign Proteas cricket contracts

Lara Goodall and Heinrich Klaasen are the latest players to receive national contracts, with Cricket South Africa announcing the Proteas squads on Tuesday for the 2021/22 season.

The men’s international programme includes two ICC T20 World Cups in October and November of 2021 (India) and 2022 (Australia) along with a limited overs tour to Ireland in July this year.

The major upcoming engagement for the women’s team is the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in March and April.

Goodall is the 15th player to be awarded a national women’s contract after consistently good performances throughout the last couple of seasons, while Klaasen receives his maiden men’s team contract, replacing former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis in the 16-man group.

“We are confident that the number of selected players for both the men’s and women’s teams is sufficient to maintain them across the formats in which they participate,” said CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“We are about to enter into a very import cricket season with ICC World Cup events for both the men’s and the women’s teams and we are confident that we have the correct personnel and necessary depth within the system to produce teams that will challenge the best in the world in the coming 12 months.”

CSA contracted Proteas women’s players

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabong Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Lizelle Lee (North West), Suné Luus (Northerns), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province).

CSA contracted Proteas men’s players

Temba Bavuma (white ball captain, Imperial Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (red ball captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions).

