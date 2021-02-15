Ireland to host Proteas for limited-overs tour in July

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday that the Proteas will embark on a historic first full limited-overs tour of Ireland in July.

The matches are scheduled to be played from 11-25 July and will comprise of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) that will form part of the ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) programme, and three T20Is, with the games played in Malahide and Stormont.

It is the first time the Proteas will tour Ireland for more than one game, with their only other visit being in June 2007 when they played an ODI in Belfast.

“We are extremely pleased to have finalised the dates as quickly as we have and for that we would like to thank Cricket Ireland for their cooperation and willingness to adapt the tour schedule as we continue to finalise our winter programme,” commented CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

“The tour marks a significant new chapter in our history as we visit one of the fast-developing cricket nations for a six-match tour.

“Ireland have showed themselves to be highly competitive adversaries in recent years, with growing profile in the world game. It will also offer our players further international action in unfamiliar conditions, so we are looking forward to the contest.”

The Proteas have played and beaten Ireland in five ODIs over the years, including meetings at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 ICC Cricket World Cups. Their last showdown was during a one-match tour to South Africa by the Irish in 2016. The two countries have never met in a T20I.

Schedule:

Sunday, 11 July: 1st ODI, Malahide

Tuesday, 13 July: 2nd ODI, Malahide

Friday, 16 July: 3rd ODI, Malahide

Tuesday, 20 July: 1st T20I, Malahide

Thursday, 22 July: 2nd T20I, Stormont

Sunday, 25 July: 3rd T20I, Stormont

