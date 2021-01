Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 for the hosts while Yasir Shah finished with 4-79.

Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40.

Earlier, the Proteas had resumed their second innings on 187 for 4, holding a lead of 29 runs.

The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

