Proteas star Rabada reaches 200 Test wicket milestone

Kagiso Rabada claimed his 200th Test wicket for the Proteas on Thursday morning. Picture: Getty Images

The South African quick bowler has become the eighth man from his country to go past the 200-wickets mark.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took his 200th Test wicket against Pakistan in Karachi on Thursday.

The 25-year-old dismissed Hasan Ali for 21 on the third morning of the first Test to reach the milestone in his 44th match.

Rabada made his Test debut against India at Mohali in 2015 and becomes the eighth South African to take 200 or more wickets in Tests.

Dale Steyn (439) leads the list followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Alan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291) and Vernon Philander (224).

Pakistan were bowled out for 378 on the third day of the opening Test, in reply to South Africa’s first innings total of 220.

Resuming at 308-8, Pakistan added a further 70 runs for the loss of two wickets, stretching their lead to 158.

Rabada finished with 3-70.

The two-match Test series is South Africa’s first in Pakistan for 14 years.

