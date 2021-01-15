Jansen in, Baartman out of Proteas squad for Pakistan tour

Dolphins seamer Ottniel Baartman has been ruled out of the Proteas’ two-Test tour of Pakistan due to medical reasons of a separate nature to Covid-19.

The rest of the Proteas squad have been declared fit and ready to tour. They have also all been cleared by Covid-19 tests which took place on Tuesday and Thursday.

The squad was to travel to Karachi on Friday evening.

As a result of Baartman being ruled out – it would have been the seamer’s first taste of international cricket and first tour with the Proteas – the Warriors’ Marco Jansen has been called up to the Test squad.

The 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler is number two in the Leading Wicket Takers column of this season’s CSA 4-Day Franchise Series with 21 wickets at an average of 20.71.

SQUAD

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Gill Cape Cobras), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Daryn Dupavillon (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Warriors).

