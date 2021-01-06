Proteas move up in Test rankings after Sri Lanka whitewash

New Zealand made headlines for claiming top spot in the ICC Test rankings on Wednesday, but closer to home the Proteas are also moving in the right direction again.

Following their 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka, which ended at the Wanderers on Tuesday, South Africa have climbed one spot from sixth to fifth in the latest team rankings.

Sri Lanka, who were fifth, now drop down to sixth.

ICC Test rankings:

1 New Zealand – 118

2 Australia – 116

3 India 114

4 England – 106

5 SA – 96

6 Sri Lanka – 86

7 Pakistan – 82

8 West Indies – 77

9 Afghanistan – 57

10 Bangladesh – 55

There was also significant movement for the Proteas in terms of the ICC Test Championship, where they moved from eighth place up to fifth as a result of claiming a clean sweep of 120 points from the Sri Lanka series.

The Proteas are also ranked fifth in both ODI and T20 cricket.

They are next in action when they leave for a tour of Pakistan later this month – their first in 14 years – where they will play three Tests and three T20s.

