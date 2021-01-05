Proteas cruise to victory at the Wanderers to bag 2-0 series win

It took the Proteas less than an hour’s batting to wrap up victory by 10 wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers on Tuesday, just the ninth time South Africa have won by that margin.

Set just 67 to win, Aiden Markram (36*) and Dean Elgar (31*) needed just 13.2 overs to get there and clinch a 2-0 series win. The last time South Africa won by 10 wickets was against India at Kingsmead in 2013, while they beat Sri Lanka by the same margin at Newlands in 2012.

Sri Lanka had collapsed in a rash of poor strokes on the third morning, South Africa’s pacemen filling their boots as the tourists lost their last six wickets for 61 runs.

Resuming on 150 for four, and leading by five runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 after little more than 90 minutes on the third day. Lungi Ngidi, who bowled some superb deliveries and finished with four for 44, and Lutho Sipamla, who wrapped up the tail with three for 40, were the chief beneficiaries of the tourists’ largesse.

Markram (16*) and Elgar (8*) had reached 24 without loss at lunch.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella started the day in positive fashion, adding 26 runs in the first five overs as they reached 176 for four.

Karunaratne became the first Sri Lankan batsman to score a Test century at the Wanderers, but he lasted only a handful more deliveries as fast bowler Anrich Nortje (2-64) cramped him with an effort ball of extra pace, the left-hander’s attempted pull shot merely sending a leading edge high to square-leg. The skipper’s 103 had come off just 128 deliveries, a great innings that was both pugnacious and determined.

His demise ended a promising fifth-wicket stand of 67 with Dickwella, and the wicketkeeper/batsman’s soft dismissal for 36 in the next over knocked the stuffing out of the visitors. Dickwella played an awful stroke, trying to wallop Ngidi on the up, over midwicket from a middle-and-off line, and he could only slice a catch to mid-off running round.

Wiaan Mulder (1-52) picked up the wicket of Dasun Shanaka (8), flicking lamely to mid-on, but Wanindu Hasaranga looked up for a fight as he dug in for nearly an hour in scoring 16. But he too lost his head, trying to hit Sipamla over the top and being comprehensively bowled.

The rookie fast bowler soon added the scalps of Dushmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando for ducks, completing an innings which promised some hope for the Sri Lankans but ended in an embarrassing mess.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.