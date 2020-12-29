Lockdown restrictions won’t impact Proteas Test match

Cricket South Africa (CSA) says the country’s return to an adjusted level three lockdown will not impact the Proteas’ ongoing Test match against Sri Lanka.

The first Test between the sides, which started on Boxing Day and was being played behind closed doors in Centurion, entered its fourth day on Tuesday with the Proteas in a commanding position and looking good for a much-needed victory.

In a statement released late on Monday night, the interim CSA board expressed its confidence that the match would go ahead.

“This evening President Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would enter level three Covid-19 lockdown as of midnight,” the statement read.

“CSA is aware of the many questions regarding the continuation of the Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka. The new restrictions will not impact the SA v Sri Lanka international match currently underway at SuperSport Park in Centurion.”

The statement then listed the regulations under level three, suggesting the second Test, scheduled to start at the Wanderers on Sunday, would also be allowed to go ahead.

“We look forward to a final two days of absorbing Test match cricket,” CSA said.

