Markram, Elgar in fine form as Proteas get off to flying start

South Africa’s top-order batsmen were in firm control as they replied to Sri Lanka’s sizeable first-innings total of 396, the Proteas reaching 180 for one at tea on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Dean Elgar was in typically pugnacious mood as he moved within sight of his first Test century in 14 innings, going into the break on 86 not out off just 112 deliveries. Rassie van der Dussen, looking to establish himself in the No 3 position, was on 8*.

Elgar’s opening partner, Aiden Markram, was in fine touch as he led the way in a brilliant first-wicket partnership of 141.

Markram was superb on the drive as he cruised to his half-century with 11 boundaries off just 64 balls. He had also shown excellent discipline in leaving well outside off stump, but towards the end of his innings there were just some signs of looseness and, on 64 off 94 deliveries, he edged a loose drive off left-arm swing bowler Vishwa Fernando to gully.

Elgar was mostly compact although there were occasional drives at balls that were not nearby him, which he managed to survive. The left-hander was especially ruthless through the leg-side.

Things had happened in a rush on the second morning as Sri Lanka added 56 runs in 11 overs, while South Africa took the remaining three wickets they needed to bowl them out and then reached a bright 45 without loss at lunch.

Sri Lanka were taken to their emphatic total – their highest in South Africa – by the aggressive Dasun Shanaka, who really took the attack to some wayward bowling to score 66 not out off 87 balls, which included five sixes. Considering that his previous best Test score in six innings was 17 and he had an average of just 5.80 before Sunday, it is fair to say the all-rounder caught the Proteas somewhat unawares.

Kasun Rajitha provided good support with his innings of 12 as 67 were added for the seventh wicket, another record for Sri Lanka against South Africa, beating the 62 Mahela Jayawardena and Farveez Maharoof put on in Colombo in 2006.

But the arrival of debutant fast bowler Lutho Sipamla in the attack changed South Africa’s fortunes. After a tough first day, Sipamla pushed his length up and claimed three wickets in 12 balls to finish with a highly creditable four for 76. His first-ball dismissal of Vishwa was particularly impressive as a beautiful delivery angled in and then straightened to hit off stump from a good length.

South Africa were faced with a little less than an hour of batting before lunch and openers Elgar (15*) and Markram (27*) looked comfortable on their home pitch and scored quickly in the 11 overs bowled before the break.

With Dhananjaya de Silva having to retire hurt on the first day after scoring a commanding 79 not out, the Proteas enjoyed another stroke of good fortune when pace bowler Rajitha left the field injured after bowling the first ball of his third over.

Dhananjaya’s thigh strain has already ruled him out of the rest of the series, meaning Sri Lanka will miss his useful off-breaks, but they can ill afford to lose a frontline paceman in conditions that are more suited to seam bowling.

