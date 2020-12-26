De Silva and Chandimal put Sri Lanka on top in Centurion

The fact that South Africa are fielding their most inexperienced pace attack since 1993 was exposed at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday as Sri Lanka reached 212 for three at tea on the first day of the first Test, with the Proteas’ only breakthrough after lunch coming when the rampant Dhananjaya de Silva had to retire hurt.

The experienced Dinesh Chandimal brought up his fifty just before the break, with Niroshan Dickwella with him on 11*. But it was the record-equalling partnership of 131 between Chandimal and Dhananjaya which gave Sri Lanka control of the game after they had won the toss and elected to bat.

Their stand equalled Sri Lanka’s fourth-wicket record against South Africa, set by Mahela Jayawardena and Angelo Mathews in Colombo in 2014.

Dhananjaya had reached 79 not out, a pugnacious innings studded with 11 fours and a six, when he took a quick single into the covers and pulled up injured after completing the run. He was having difficulty even standing and left the ground on a motorised stretcher.

It was a hugely unfortunate blow for Sri Lanka, who were cruising on 185 for three at that stage, and a very lucky moment for the Proteas, who gained some reprieve from the dashing Dhananjaya.

But Chandimal continued to bat sensibly and Dickwella made a good start as they ensured that South Africa took no wickets in the second session.

Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Wiaan Mulder each took a wicket in the morning session as South Africa started poorly and then pulled things back on the opening morning.

Sri Lanka had reached 102 for three at lunch with clouds overhead, a muggy atmosphere and a tinge of green to the pitch.

