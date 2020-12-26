Sipamla gets Proteas nod, Mulder to fulfil all-rounder role

Lutho Sipamla will make his Test debut in the first of the two-match, Betway Test series against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

The twenty-two-year-old will become Test cap number 111 for South Africa.

Glenton Stuurman has not been medically cleared for action after suffering a niggle during practice this week.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.

The South African players raised their fists on solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement prior to the Test getting underway.

Besides Sipamla making his debut, Aiden Markram was recalled to the opening berth, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder was picked to bat at No 7.

Proteas squad for the first Betway Test vs Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions).

Betway Test Series vs Sri Lanka

Saturday, 26-30 December 2020 at 10am:

1st Betway Test match (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 3-7 January 2021 at 10am:

2nd Betway Test match (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

