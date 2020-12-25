Fassi back for Sharks for trip to Bloemfontein

Exciting young fullback Aphelele Fassi is back in the Sharks squad after a period out of the game because of injury.

Fassi returns on the bench for the Currie Cup clash with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

Head coach Sean Everitt has made four changes to his starting side, handing John Hubert-Meyer a start at tighthead and welcoming back Ruben van Heerden in the second row.

Among the backs, there are also two changes, scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse earning his first start for the Sharks with Jeremy Ward coming in for Marius Louw at centre.

“We were disappointed with the performance against the Lions, but we’ll put it down to a bad day at the office. The guys are really motivated to rectify it this weekend,” explained Everitt.

ALSO READ: The No 10 debate: Jantjies or Bosch? And then there’s also Steyn

The Sharks lost 27-12 to the Lions at Ellis Park last weekend.

“The guys still showed a lot of effort, but the truth is that we weren’t able to fire a shot and never really got out of first gear,” said Everitt.

“But funny enough, with 15 minutes to go, we had an opportunity to pull a win out the bag, but generally the performance didn’t deserve a win.”

Everitt admitted that the Sharks’ focus will be more on themselves than the opposition for Sunday’s match.

“There were a lot of things we didn’t get right against the Lions and those were things that determine outcomes in games and we need to focus on that rather than the opposition.

“We know what’s coming from the Cheetahs, they need to win their last three matches for them to be in contention come knockout time, so we’re under no illusions as to what they will bring.

“It’s a challenge for us but the players are certainly up for it.”

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Jeremy Ward, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrickse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Aston Fortuin, Ruben van Heerden, John-Hubert Meyer, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche. Bench: Fezokuhle Mbatha, Khwezi Mona, Michael Kumbirai, Hyron Andrews, Thembelani Bholi, Grant Williams, Werner Kok, Aphelele Fassi

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.