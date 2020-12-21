Proteas given the Covid all-clear ahead of festive season Tests

The Proteas Test team is Covid-free.

That was the good news to come out of the national squad on Sunday evening ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on Boxing Day.

In a statement on Sunday, Cricket South Africa said the team had “returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted upon their entry into the Bio-Secure Environment” on Saturday.

This follows the news from last Friday that two members of the squad had returned positive results from the team’s first round of testing ahead of the entry into the Bio-Secure Environment. The tests took place on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

The players were removed from the squad and will no longer form part of the Test team. CSA confirmed that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted.

Three players were added to the squad, namely fit again all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, Knights batsman Raynard van Tonder and promising fast bowler Lutho Sipamla.

The squad is now, along with the Sri Lanka tour party, assembled in the bio-bubble at the Irene Country Club.

Given the late additions to the squad, the South African team has 17 players to choose from for the two Tests over the festive season.

Team captain Quinton de Kock will address the media on Monday.

Betway Test Series vs Sri Lanka

Saturday, 26-30 December at 10am:

1st Betway Test match (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 3-7 January at 10am:

2nd Betway Test match (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.