Mpitsang explains De Kock appointment: We need stability for now

The Covid-19 pandemic means that Quinton de Kock does not have a high workload and both he and the Proteas management are happy that he will cope with being captain in all three formats, convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang told The Citizen on Friday after announcing the wicketkeeper/batsman as the new Test skipper.

Director of cricket Graeme Smith had previously said back in April that De Kock would only be the white-ball captain, and the 28-year-old himself expressed his reluctance to be Test captain in July.

“Mark Boucher and I had an informal chat and I said I wasn’t sure about the Test captaincy. It would be too much to handle; I realise that now, to be wicketkeeper and captain, I don’t need all that stress, I could see that a mile away,” De Kock said at the time.

But back then, neither Smith nor De Kock had any idea that they would not play any Test cricket before Boxing Day, or that there would only be seven Tests scheduled for the whole summer. And Mpitsang was not yet in the picture as convenor of selectors.

“I needed to understand why the decision was made in April and I know Graeme was very strong on that because he’d done the job, he knows how tough it is to be captain in all three formats. But because of Covid we have not played as much as we thought we would and the workload impact has not been as bad. We wanted to ensure continuity and Quinton is comfortable and happy with the balance of his responsibilities,” Mpitsang said.

The former Proteas ODI paceman said he also holds De Kock’s leadership in high regard, although they are trying to build the leadership group.

“I strongly believe Quinny led a young team going through a rebuilding phase very well against Australia and he has been a regular in the team. We asked him to reconsider his stance and he said he was happy to be Test captain as well. It’s not a long-term thing, there are only seven Tests this summer and then we will reassess, see if he would like to continue,” Mpitsang said.

“The team should be settled by then and at the same time we will be cultivating a strong leadership group so we have sustainable leadership for the future. There are other leaders in the picture like Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma, but we need stability for now.”

As ever, there are players unfortunate to miss out on selection for the 15-man squad. Heading that list would be Pieter Malan, who did a solid job in Aiden Markram’s absence opening the batting against England, but only really sprung to life with runs this season in the Cape Cobras’ last match.

Young Raynard van Tonder averages 50.25 this season and was the leading run-scorer in last season’s four-day competition with an average of 70.25. Mpitsang said he had high visibility on the selectors’ radar.

“Raynard was so close and you can’t ignore the numbers – he had a wonderful first year of franchise cricket and he has continued that this season. I watched him score his big hundred against the Dolphins and that was a very good innings. He is not out of our radar, we have spoken about him and we would like to see him play more for the Knights, rather than just sit on the sidelines with the Proteas probably as the spare batsman.

“We have a nice balance in the batting line-up and options at No 3 like Rassie van der Dussen, who did well, scoring 98, there in the last Test, and Keegan Petersen, who just can’t stop scoring runs and has been called up again. There’s a lot of depth in South African cricket and places were highly contested. I’m keen to see the emergence of the potential we know this team holds,” Mpitsang said.

Proteas Test squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (captain), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee.

