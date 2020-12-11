Breaking: De Kock named Proteas Test captain, three new caps

Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas’ Test squad for the 2020/2021 season.

The squad to face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, starting on Boxing Day, has also been named.

De Kock’s appointment for this season is motivated by the light Test cricket load on this season, with the Proteas only playing three series against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Australia respectively. The National Selection Panel led by Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, is confident of De Kock’s leadership capabilities and the leadership he has shown so far and will spend the next few months finalizing the appointment of the player who will take on the permanent role.

Mpitsang said: “We are satisfied, as the National Selection Panel, with the decision that we have made to ensure continuity within the team, while we work towards making the best decision for its future without the pressure of time constraints. Quinton (de Kock) is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain.

“We are also pleased with the leadership group in the team and are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same time, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for the future.”

In other exciting team news, Sarel Erwee, Glenton Stuurman and Kyle Verreynne have received maiden Proteas Test call-ups for the tour, while the latter’s former South Africa under-19s captain, Wiaan Mulder, makes a return to the national team after a period of prolonged injury kept him out of action.

Thirty-one-year-old Erwee has enjoyed a long period of consistently good performances which have culminated into his call-up for this tour, not least of which was his 199 in the Hollywoodbets Dolphins’ CSA 4-Day Domestic Series season-opener against the Imperial Lions last month. He averages 60,28 with 469 runs in eight innings so far in the competition.

Stuurman will make an exciting addition to the Proteas’ bowling attack. The 28-year-old, right-arm medium-pacer from Oudtshoorn boasts an impressive 4-Day Series record of 181 wickets from 46 matches at a bowling average of 21.28 for the Warriors. His best bowling figures of 7/12 are capped off by a high score of 81 from his overall 671 runs, making him a player to look out for in this format.

The last season has been an impressive one for 23-year-old Verreynne in the 4-Day Domestic Series. He amassed 551 runs in 11 innings, at an average of 55,10, including two centuries and three half-centuries for the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras. Before joining the national team for the limited overs tour against England, he had deposited 247 runs in two matches, at an average of 61,75 to his competition account.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka government gives leeway to ensure cricket tours of SA and England

To say that the Proteas will be sporting a confident batting unit would be putting it lightly. Aiden Markram, who had his Test summer cut short by a fractured finger last season, has been outstanding for the Momentum Multiply Titans in the first few rounds of this season’s 4-Day Series, smashing three centuries and returning a total of 469 runs in four matches, at an average of 78,16. Keegan Petersen has a century and half-century under his own belt for the Dolphins, averaging 57,66 in the competition, while Mulder brings much-need all-rounder capabilities into the fold with a fresh, unbeaten century from last week to his tally for the Lions, also enjoying an above-50 average (59,25).

Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius are not yet fit enough for the physical exertions of Test cricket as a result of injuries picked up during the England tour. They and one or two other players being considered by the Selectors will go through assessments in the next few days to see whether they will be fit enough to be added to the squad ahead of the second match. An update will be provided next week.

Lungi Ngidi will therefore lead the pace attack with Anrich Nortje and Beuran Hendricks, who both impressed last summer against England. Ngidi missed out on Test cricket last season because of injury.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras).

Betway Test Series vs Sri Lanka

Saturday, 26-30 December 2020 at 10:00 SAST:

1st Betway Test match (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 03-07 January 2021 at 10:00 SAST:

2nd Betway Test match (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.