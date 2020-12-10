Sri Lankan government gives leeway to ensure SA and England cricket tours

A concession made by the Sri Lankan government has played an integral part in their Test series against the Proteas over the festive season being able to go ahead.

When England left these shores blaming breaches of the bio-bubble for their own players’ unwillingness to play the ODI series and then promptly announced that their first Test in Sri Lanka would commence on January 14, there were grave concerns that Sri Lanka would pull the plug on the tour to South Africa.

With the New Years Test at the Wanderers scheduled to end only on January 7, that would leave them less than a week to return home and quarantine before taking on the notoriously finicky English.

But The Citizen has learnt that the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sport in Sri Lanka, Namal Rajapaksa, has granted the team permission, because they are going from one bubble into another, to only quarantine for three days, enabling them to honour their commitments to both South Africa and England.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said although he could not comment specifically on Sri Lanka’s return policy, “we have been instructed to test on certain days towards the end of the series for their return to Sri Lanka”.

Discussions with their sports ministry and an assessment conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket’s medical unit headed by Professor Arjuna de Silva saw SLC gain approval for the tour, which starts with the Boxing Day Test at Centurion from December 26.

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur, who was last in his homeland as coach of Pakistan two years ago, will leave for South Africa ahead of the team, along with a health specialist, to further assess the situation and make all necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

