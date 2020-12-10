Are the tours to South Africa by Sri Lanka and Australia now under threat?

The Proteas will tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years early next year and it seems that if Sri Lanka and Australia have their way, the South Africans may have to give up imminent home tours by those countries if they deem Covid protocols in South Africa to be inadequate.

At the same time the announcement was made on Wednesday that the Proteas would play two Tests and three T20 matches in Pakistan in January and February next year, news emerged that the Sri Lankans and Australians were concerned about tours to this country in the coming weeks.

Following the recent cancellation of the ODI series between South Africa and England – following a mini outbreak of Covid cases – Sri Lankan cricket authorities were said to be considering halting their two-Test tour of South Africa.

According to a report on cricinfo, Sri Lanka have apparently offered to host South Africa on the island instead.

Sri Lanka’s team doctor, Daminda Attanayake, was insisting on stricter protocols.

“I have to bring the Sri Lankan players back from South Africa without a single positive case,” Attanayake was quoted as saying on cricinfo.

CSA’s chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, responded by saying: “England’s major issue was the mental health of their players in a confined space so they insisted on some opportunities to chill; they were willing to take the risk to go and play golf.

“Sri Lanka have expressed their concern, but I would give them an assurance that we will create a bio-safe environment, we will improve on the model of the England tour because it will be a bit more stringent.

“Both teams will be staying at the same hotel again, with all staff living on the same site.”

Sri Lanka are due to play two Tests against the Proteas, starting on 26 December in Centurion and then 3 January at the Wanderers.

Australia, meanwhile, who are due to play three Tests in South Africa between 14 February and 13 March, have also expressed concerns and, according to cricinfo, have indicated they’d be happy to welcome the Proteas to Australia to play the Tests in Perth, but CSA have not said anything on the matter yet.

The Proteas will tour Pakistan for the first time in 14 years from 26 January to 14 February and play two Tests and three T20 matches.

CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said: “I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team.”

