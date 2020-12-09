Proteas confirm Test and T20 tour to Pakistan in the new year

The Proteas men’s team will travel to Pakistan for their first tour since 2007, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday. It will consist of a two-match Test and a three-match T20 series across three venues in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

The tour is scheduled to run from 26 January to 14 February next year, with the team arriving in Karachi on 16 January. They will go into a period of quarantine before commencing with training and inter-squad practice matches.

The Test series, which will form part of the ICC Test Championship, will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi before the teams travel to Rawalpindi for the second fixture taking place from 4-8 February.

The three T20 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore – South Africa’s first-ever T20 series in Pakistan. The previous two T20 international series they played were hosted by Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The last time the two teams met in Pakistan was in 2007 when South Africa beat the hosts 1-0 in a two-match Test series.

South Africa will become the fourth country to tour Pakistan in the last 15 months after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: “It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan – a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team.”

PCB Director – International, Zakir Khan commented: “South Africa confirming a tour to Pakistan and playing matches at the three major centres is a fabulous news for Pakistan cricket and its fans. South Africa is one of the most popular sides in Pakistan even though they last played here in 2007, but the fans have been following their performances closely and now look forward to welcoming them.”

South Africa tour to Pakistan Itinerary

26-30 January – 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 February – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

11 February – 1st T20I, Lahore

13 February – 2nd T20I, Lahore

14 February – 3rd T20I, Lahore

