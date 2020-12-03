Selection policy for Proteas hasn’t changed, insists convenor Mpitsang

The selection policy for the Proteas cricket team has not changed, according to the convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang, despite the speculation that has unfolded following the completion of the T20 series against England in which South Africa were hammered 3-0.

Eyebrows have been raised over the selection of the starting XI for all three matches and rumours of an increased quota of three black African players have circulated. They were given more credence in the last game when, with Kagiso Rabada ruled out with a groin strain, Lutho Sipamla was selected in his place despite having not played any cricket since March.

ALSO READ: Gwzaza could be in hot water for paying millions to former employers

The unfortunate 22-year-old conceded a whopping 45 runs in 2.4 overs, the second-most expensive figures in South Africa’s T20 history. Two fours and four sixes were hit off his 16 deliveries.

But Mpitsang denied that there had been any change in selection policy when it came to transformation targets. At the moment the Proteas have to reach a target of 56% black representation over a season, and an average of two black Africans per starting XI.

“The transformation targets are still measured over time in terms of the Eminent Persons Group policy we still adhere to. Nothing has changed in terms of that policy,” Mpitsang told The Citizen on Wednesday.

“But selection is also about getting the right balance in a team and with both our all-rounders (Andile Phehlukwayo & Dwaine Pretorius) not being available it created a headache for us, even though we had a 24-man squad.

“I understand there has been a lot of speculation, there will always be that, but it is unfair on the players who have been selected. They have all done well in T20 cricket. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine regulations, we couldn’t just fly someone in. The problem was we needed six bowlers but we also needed enough batting as well. George Linde’s all-round displays were a big positive though.”

There have been statements made by Cricket South Africa acting CEO Kugandrie Govender and a CSA document proposing revised targets up until 2023 that would make it extremely difficult for the Proteas to ever field more than five white players.

ALSO READ: Proteas have backs against the wall ahead of England ODI series

CSA have projected an average of 58% black players, of which 25% are black African over the next two seasons. That equates to 6.38 black players per team, of which 2.7 must be black African, so the Proteas will have to field at least six black players in most games and seven in some games to meet those targets. They will have to use at least two black African players in almost every game and regularly field three to reach these targets over the course of a season.

There is a proposed increase for the 2022/23 season of 63% black players, with 33% having to be black African.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher acknowledged that there have been discussions over new targets, but he did not feel he was allowed to specify what they were.

“We had a transformation meeting in which we were given the outline and we’ve got to abide by that. I don’t think there has been a document given to the sports minister yet though. But I think someone with a higher pay grade than me should talk about the numbers, I don’t think I can,” Boucher said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.