Proteas boss Boucher after series defeat: We now need to man up

Proteas coach Mark Boucher has said his squad have to “man up and face the facts” after the team were beaten 3-0 by England in the Twenty20 series.

“We’ve got to man up and we have to face the facts that we lost 3-0,” said Boucher.

“We’ve got a determined group of guys there who want to learn quickly and compete with the world’s best and that’s the positive I can take out of the dressing room at the moment.”

Boucher added that he was fully aware of the expectations of the South African public to see the Proteas return to winning ways. “It’s difficult to apologise when you go out there and do your best when you come up against opposition that are superior to you.

“I do think that England are a step ahead of not only us, but quite a few teams in world cricket at the moment. We want to win and we will be putting in a lot of hard work behind the scenes because we understand that we need to get back to being a force in world cricket.

“Days like today are very tough because we haven’t won, but I think we will go back and try encourage the guys to trust the bigger picture of where we want to go and I do believe there is a buy-in in the dressing room with that.

“A couple of hard lessons are being learnt at the moment, but if we stick to our guns we certainly aren’t going to be here for long.”

ALSO READ: Malan smashes 99 to power England to series sweep against the Proteas

Defending 191 in the third match in Cape Town on Tuesday, the Proteas bowling attack fell apart and the match was over in just 17.4 overs as Dawid Malan (99* off 47) and Jos Buttler (67* off 46) sent the likes of Lutho Sipamla (0/45 in 2.4) and Tabraiz Shamsi (0/57 in 4) to all parts of an empty Newlands.

With allrounders Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out just before the start of the series, the Proteas were not able to call up a specialist allrounder into their squad given the strict coronavirus protocols of their Cape Town bio-bubble and it meant that they entered all three matches without an obvious and capable sixth bowling option.

That would hurt them throughout, but speaking after Tuesday’s match, Boucher was trying to look for the positives without making excuses.

“We’ll keep learning. We are getting tested against a very good team and that’s how we want to get tested. If it’s going to expose a few weaknesses that we have got, then that’s a good thing I think,” he said.

“It was a bit of rustiness, but we’re not looking for excuses.”

Attention will now turn to the three-match ODI series between the sides, which gets underway at Newlands on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.