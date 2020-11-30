No need to panic, says Proteas spinner Shamsi after series defeat

Proteas leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi admitted that the team were still finding their feet after a T20 series defeat to England in Paarl on Sunday.

The Proteas showed signs of dusting off lockdown cobwebs but they displayed some fight with the ball on a slow Boland Park wicket.

After being asked to bat first, the hosts could only manage 146 for 6 as England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid took 2/23. England in reply also struggled with Shamsi taking a career-best 3/19 .

It was a close finish as England sealed the four-wicket victory with one ball remaining, but with skipper Eoin Morgan in the middle, the victory was ensured for the tourists. Following the defeat, Shamsi stated that the T20 squad still needed more time to gel.

“At the beginning of the lockdown we weren’t really allowed to train so that was quite tough,” Shamsi told reporters in Paarl.

“Our first game we played together as a team was on Friday, we’re still getting to know each other. Obviously, we know each other but the more you play together, the more you’re going to know each other’s ins and outs.

“I’m looking forward to that, there was a really big improvement in this game.”

It was a decent bowling display by the Proteas on a slow pitch, which offered help to Shamsi. Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi contributed a vital 2/51 in his four overs, which included the wicket of England batsman Dawid Malan – who scored 55 off 40 balls (7 fours, 1 six).

Shamsi stressed there’s no need to panic as the team rebuilds. “I think we have a really strong bowling attack and it takes a while, obviously, we didn’t play together for nine months. England has had three or four (months),” said the Proteas spinner.

“It’s going to take us a little more time to gel again. There’s no need to panic, we’re getting used to each other to get in the rhythm again.”

Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock stated at the post-match presentation that he believed the Proteas were unlucky. “Dawid (Malan) played really well. Once again our guys played really well. It’s just unfortunate for us,” said De Kock, who top-scored for the Proteas with 30.

England moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of game final T20 at Newlands on Tuesday. Play starts at 6pm.

