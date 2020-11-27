All Proteas matches this summer to be broadcast on free-to-air SABC

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have announced an exciting broadcasting deal for the upcoming inbound tour of South Africa. The national broadcaster will broadcast live cricket matches of the cricket tour between the Proteas and their fiercest rivals, England, Sri Lanka, Australia, and Pakistan.

The tour kicks-off with England from Friday, through to 9 December, when the world champions will take on Marc Boucher’s charges in three Twenty20 matches and three One-Day International (ODI) games, with all encounters taking place in the Western Cape.

The Proteas then face Sri Lanka in the unmissable test series starting on boxing day, from 26 December to 30 December at SuperSport Park in Centurion followed by the 2nd test from 3 to 7 January at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In January and February 2021, the Proteas and Australia line up once more to renew their rivalry in a three match test series. Times and venues are yet to be announced.

The inbound tour will be wrapped up against Pakistan, taking place in March/April 2021 with three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches played. The final dates and venues for this series are also yet to be announced.

“One important feature of our vision for South African cricket is to grow the game and ensure that it is accessible to all and the SABC platforms make this possible,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Ms Kugandrie Govender.

“This route will allow us to reach the greater South African public who are just as keen for live cricket and to rally behind the Proteas. This partnership proved to be a huge success in previous years as has always been reflected by the official viewership figures. We are truly delighted that this is possible in the turbulent year that it has been, and look forward to a brilliant summer of cricket,” added Govender.

The SABC Sport GM, Gary Rathbone further added; “We are proud to renew our relationship with Cricket South Africa. It is a relationship which has allowed both organizations to inspire the next generation of the Proteas, in a manner that no-one else could. It has been some 10 months without a game of live cricket on our TV and Radio platforms. With this tour, SABC will put our audiences in the front row seat of the game they love, since they cannot be at the stadiums.”

SABC3 TV and Radio 2000 will provide live coverage of all matches, and there will be further coverage on SABC’s various radio platforms following the fierce rivalry between the Proteas and their nemesis.

