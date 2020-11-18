Proteas players in isolation as Covid hits squad ahead of England matches

Cricket South Africa confirmed late on Wednesday that one player returned a positive Covid test result and two other players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team resulting in all three players being placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the COVID-19 protocols.

The national team are currently preparing for the white-ball cricket tour by the England team, all set to take place in the Western Cape over the next month.

CSA said that while the players are asymptomatic, the medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being.

The cricket body said approximately 50 COVID-19 PCR tests had been performed on players and support staff prior to entering the bio-safe environment in Cape Town for the upcoming limited-overs tour by England.

The testing is in line with fulfilling the organisation’s obligation and commitment to its duty of care to its team and to the broader public in controlling the spread of the latest coronavirus.

The tour by England, who won the 50-overs World Cup last year, will consist of a three-match, T20 International and three-match, One-Day International (ODI) Series in Cape Town and Paarl.

At this stage, none of the players who have been asked to isolate will be replaced for the tour, but two replacement players will be included into the squad for the purposes of the inter-squad practice matches that will be played this Saturday.

National team coach Mark Boucher will address the media about the Proteas’ preparations and readiness for the England tour, as well as the COVID situation in the team, on Thursday.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Faf du Plessis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), George Linde (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (VKB Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras).

Schedule:

T20 Series

Friday, 27 November at 18:00 SAST:

1st KFC T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 29 November at 14:30 SAST:

2nd KFC T20I South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, 01 December at 18:00 SAST:

3rd KFC T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

ODI Series

Friday, 04 December at 13:00 SAST:

1st Betway ODI (CWCSL) South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 06 December at 10:00 SAST:

2nd Betway ODI (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00 SAST:

3rd Betway ODI (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

