Stuurman included in Proteas squad as fast bowler continues fairytale rise

The fairytale rise to prestige is a staple of children’s books, and for Glenton Stuurman those dreams just keep coming true as the 28-year-old paceman was named in a Proteas squad for the first time when new convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang announced a 24-man group on Friday for both the ODIs and the T20 Internationals against England starting on November 27.

Stuurman, born in Oudtshoorn, plied his trade for South-Western Districts before making his franchise debut for the Warriors in 2018/19.

He has played only five 50-over franchise games in his career, taking four wickets at an average of 53.50 and an economy rate of 6.11, and he has not played in a single franchise T20 match.

Nevertheless, Stuurman is certainly a rising star in South African cricket and his skills are reminiscent of those of the recently retired Vernon Philander.

Stuurman is the only player in the expanded (due to the Covid bubble) 24-man squad who has not yet appeared for the Proteas, so Mpitsang has not arrived with a new broom just yet.

A powerful contingent of fast bowlers is led by IPL stars Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, and also includes Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla and Beuran Hendricks, while Titans white-ball star Junior Dala is fully fit again and recalled to the Proteas set-up.

Former captain Faf du Plessis, who has shown some evergreen form in the IPL, is also included, and neutrals will be looking on with some amusement as the selectors try and fit him, Jon-Jon Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne all into the same middle-order. Klaasen, Miller, Smuts and Verreynne all shone in the 3-0 whitewash of Australia in March.

Captain Quinton de Kock’s opening partner will also be a toss-up between Janneman Malan, who scored a superb 129 not out against the Aussies, Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks.

South Africa squad

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cobras).

Tour fixtures

Friday, 27 November at 6pm

1st KFC T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 29 November at 2.30pm

2nd KFC T20I South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, 1 December at 6pm

3rd KFC T20I South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday, 4 December at 1pm

1st Betway ODI presented by Momentum (CWCSL) South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 6 December at 10am

2nd Betway ODI presented by Momentum (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, 9 December at 1pm

3rd Betway ODI presented by Momentum (CWCSL): South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

