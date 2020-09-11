Sascoc takeover opens the door for Proteas suspension

The attempted takeover of Cricket South Africa by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) will open the door for the Proteas to be suspended from international action by the ICC.

Sascoc, as the government-appointed controlling body for all high-performance sport in South Africa, had been approached by the CSA Board to help with their governance scandal. But on Thursday evening, angered by the continued refusal of CSA to show them the Fundudzi Forensic Report that led to the dismissal of former CEO Thabang Moroe, Sascoc demanded that the CSA Board and senior executives step down.

In a letter to the CSA Members Council, Sascoc announced that they will set up a task team to conduct an investigation into CSA’s affairs, but with the Board, acting CEO Kugandrie Govender, increasingly powerful Company Secretary Welsh Gwaza and acting chief commercial officer Thamie Mthembu all seemingly suspended, it is unclear who will actually fulfil the day-to-day running needs of CSA.

The move is also contrary to the regulations of the International Cricket Council, which forbids government interference in the running of the sport. The ICC last year suspended Zimbabwe after their board was replaced by the government sports commission. The ICC ban only lasted three months, being lifted once the ZCB was deemed to be compliant, but meant Zimbabwe did not play in a crucial T20 World Cup qualifier.

CSA took their time responding to the crisis, only issuing a statement in the early hours of Friday morning which said they “did not agree” with Sascoc’s move and that the CSA Board of Directors and the Members Council would hold a joint workshop this weekend to discuss “critical issues”.

While saying they are committed to further engagement with Sascoc, CSA also made the threat of legal action to counter the intervention.

While the CSA Board have kept the Fundudzi Forensic Report as a closely-guarded secret, hampering the efforts of the Members Council, who commissioned it, to access it, it is believed Moroe was fired based on excessive credit card use; falling out with key stakeholders such as the players’ union, sponsors and the media; and insubordination for not co-operating with the investigation.

But the refusal of the Board to release the contents of the full report has led to rampant speculation that their Directors and some senior staff are also implicated in wrongdoing.

