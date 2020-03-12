Proteas 12.3.2020 02:25 pm

Rain washes out first India-Proteas ODI

AFP
Rain washes out first India-Proteas ODI

Ground staff workers cover the pitch under the rain as the toss is being delayed before the first one day international (ODI) cricket match of a three-match series between India and South Africa at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 12, 2020. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

However, it now seems the last two matches could be played behind closed doors due to the government’s directive on the coronavirus.

Rain washed out the first one-day international between India and South Africa without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Thursday — and the next two games could be held in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morning rain over the Himalayan hill town forced a delay of the toss, and returned in the afternoon leaving umpires with no choice but to call the game off.

It is the second successive international to have been washed out at Dharamsala after a Twenty20 match between the same opponents was abandoned without a ball being bowled in September.

ALSO READ: Proteas have first ‘brush’ with coronavirus

This three-match series has gone ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak that has prompted the cancellation of top sporting events across the globe.

But the next two matches in Lucknow on Sunday and Kolkata on March 18 could be played behind closed doors after the Indian government advised sports bodies to hold events in empty stadiums because of the pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India made no immediate announcement of its plans for the games.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Proteas have first ‘brush’ with coronavirus 11.3.2020
Dupavillon reflects on shock Proteas debut: It was very special 11.3.2020
Aiden Markram: I was a bit of a brat 9.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition