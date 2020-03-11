Proteas have first ‘brush’ with coronavirus

As the realities of the coronavirus start to hit home in South Africa, so did the Proteas experience their first brush.

ODI skipper Quinton de Kock confirmed on Wednesday that the whole squad was tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival in India for the three-match series, which starts in Dharamsala on Thursday.

“Obviously everyone in our team understands what’s going on in the world,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a lot that really changes for us. Hygiene is a big thing. We have to wash our hands regularly and take note of where we cough and sneeze. We’re well aware of all the basic things we need to do.

“I basically believe that if you practice good personal hygiene, you’ll be alright. It’s the small things, like noting what you’re touching and where.”

And to illustrate just how widely the disease affects all facets of life, there were even fears that the players wouldn’t be able to apply saliva to the match balls.

Professional teams around the world use the practice to “shine” the ball and potentially achieve swing.

“There’s a fine line here, but we’ve sat down and discussed the issue. Both teams are healthy, so we’ll go on with what we planned to do,” said De Kock.

While the three cities the South Africans are visiting – Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata – have no confirmed cases of Covid-19, their first port of entry in India, Delhi, has been affected.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said upon the team’s departure that both teams wouldn’t shake hands before matches and reiterated that they would continually be guided by medical experts during the tour, which include the head of Cricket South Africa’s medical committee.

