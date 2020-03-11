Proteas 11.3.2020 04:53 pm

Proteas have first ‘brush’ with coronavirus

Heinz Schenk
Proteas have first ‘brush’ with coronavirus

South Africa's team captain Quinton de Kock (L) speaks with his teammate during a practice session ahead of the first one day international (ODI) cricket match of a three-match series between India and South Africa, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 11, 2020. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

ODI skipper Quinton de Kock confirms the whole team was tested for the disease upon arrival in India for a short series.

As the realities of the coronavirus start to hit home in South Africa, so did the Proteas experience their first brush.

ODI skipper Quinton de Kock confirmed on Wednesday that the whole squad was tested for Covid-19 upon their arrival in India for the three-match series, which starts in Dharamsala on Thursday.

“Obviously everyone in our team understands what’s going on in the world,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a lot that really changes for us. Hygiene is a big thing. We have to wash our hands regularly and take note of where we cough and sneeze. We’re well aware of all the basic things we need to do.

“I basically believe that if you practice good personal hygiene, you’ll be alright. It’s the small things, like noting what you’re touching and where.”

And to illustrate just how widely the disease affects all facets of life, there were even fears that the players wouldn’t be able to apply saliva to the match balls.

Professional teams around the world use the practice to “shine” the ball and potentially achieve swing.

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje (L) tosses a ball during a practice session ahead of the first one day international (ODI) cricket match of a three-match series between India and South Africa, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 11, 2020. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP) / —-IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE—–

“There’s a fine line here, but we’ve sat down and discussed the issue. Both teams are healthy, so we’ll go on with what we planned to do,” said De Kock.

While the three cities the South Africans are visiting – Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata – have no confirmed cases of Covid-19, their first port of entry in India, Delhi, has been affected.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said upon the team’s departure that both teams wouldn’t shake hands before matches and reiterated that they would continually be guided by medical experts during the tour, which include the head of Cricket South Africa’s medical committee.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide 11.3.2020
Tips to prevent spread of coronavirus in schools 11.3.2020
Flouting the fever: Love in the time of coronavirus 11.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition