Ruthless Proteas claim memorable ODI series whitewash

Heinz Schenk
Heinrich Klaasen and Jon-Jon Smuts: two new national heroes. Photo: AFP.

The Aussies, like they did in 2016, once again leave South African shores a chastened outfit as Jon-Jon Smuts emerges as yet another new hero.

There seems to be a switch that flicks on when the Proteas play the Australians in 50-over cricket in South Africa.

For a second series in the row, they claimed a memorable whitewash over the old enemy by virtue of a comfortable win by six wickets in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The 3-0 scoreline emulates the 5-0 thrashing handed out to the Baggy Greens in 2016.

What will please coach Mark Boucher no end is that this match – as was the case in the previous two battles – produced yet another new hero in Jon-Jon Smuts.

The reliable Warriors skipper delivered an excellent all-round performance, showcasing all the virtues that have made him one of franchise cricket’s most valuable players.

Smuts spearheaded the Proteas’ chase of 255, striking 12 fours in a typically meaty 84 off 98 deliveries, his maiden ODI fifty, and playing a big role in two defining partnerships of 96 and 79 with Kyle Verreynne and Heinrich Klaasen.

Verreynne joined his partner in crafting a first international half-century, hitting three sixes in a run-a-ball 50.

Meanwhile, Titans skipper Klaasen continued his outstanding form in the series, applying the finishing touches to a satisfying win with an unbeaten 68.

The Australian attack lacked punch on a slow pitch, though it was missing two prominent members in Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

In contrast, a disciplined home attack did well to restrict the Aussies.

Smuts did a great job with his left-arm orthodox spinners, claiming 2/42, with his franchise teammate Anrich Nortje finishing with 2/35.

The rapid Nortje claimed the key wicket of David Warner early on.

Australia’s batting effort was anchored by Marnus Labuschagne, who made the most of his “homecoming” with a maiden ODI century.

His 108 was a classy effort and one the community of Stilfontein – about 30km from Senwes Park – will be proud of.

