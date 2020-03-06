Proteas 6.3.2020 03:21 pm

No-one can benefit more from Potch freedom than Quinny

Heinz Schenk
No-one can benefit more from Potch freedom than Quinny

Quinton de Kock of the Proteas during the South African national mens cricket team training session and press conference at Senwes Park on March 06, 2020 in Potchefstroom, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

With some of his teammates finally pulling their weight on the batting front, the Proteas skipper can find some form before the trip to India.

The unfamiliar taste of a long overdue series win has made the Proteas hungry to clinch an ODI series whitewash over Australia in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

Skipper Quinton de Kock has indeed made ruthlessness a priority, though there’s the added bonus of South Africa being allowed to play with a bit more freedom because of the shakes being far lower.

And there’s no player who could do with some carte blanche than the Proteas captain himself.

ALSO READ: Ngidi praises everyone but himself for Proteas series win

Except for a match-winning 70 in the second T20 in Port Elizabeth, the Aussie visit has been a torrid one for the dynamic left-hander.

That knock has been sandwiched by scores of 2,5,15 and 0, which the left-arm pace of Mitchell Starc making him look all at sea.

Thankfully, that threat won’t be present again as Starc boarded a flight on Friday to go and support his wife, Alyssa Healy, who’ll turn out for the Aussies in tomorrow’s women’s T20 World Cup final against India.

With a hasty trip to India looming next week, South Africa need the overburdened De Kock to let go at the crease and clear his mind.

Not that he feels he’s out of touch anyway.

“I still believe that I’m actually batting well,” De Kock said on Friday.

“It’s just Starcy who’s been giving me a problem or two, but otherwise I feel like I’m in pretty good form.”

Even if he has become used to carrying the Proteas’ batting during the domestic summer, he’s certainly grateful for having a bit more support in recent times, notably from Heinrich Klaasen, who’s made a century and a fifty in his last two innings.

Naturally, the way in which opening partner Janneman Malan responded from a first-ball duck in Paarl – an unbeaten 129 Wednesday in Bloemfontein – is also encouraging.

ALSO READ: What best man duties at a wedding can tell us about Janneman Malan

“It’s good to see the boys coming in and scoring runs. It’s important that that happens. You can’t just rely on a few individuals,” said De Kock.

“It’s a great dynamic to have at the moment. Those runs take a lot off my back.”

Similarly, it’s a cue for Klaasen and co to go into overdrive.

“There’s more freedom, to go out and express ourselves. It might be nice to see a few new guys getting an opportunity. But there’s still a responsibility for them to go out, be focused and perform at their best. You want to win the series 3-0,” said De kock.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ngidi praises everyone but himself for Proteas series win 5.3.2020
What best man duties at a wedding can tell us about Janneman Malan 5.3.2020
Malan and Ngidi the stars as Proteas clinch ODI series 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition