Proteas 4.3.2020 05:03 pm

Six of the best for Ngidi as Proteas restrict Aussies

AFP
Six of the best for Ngidi as Proteas restrict Aussies

Steve Smith of Australia and Lungi Ngidi of South Africa celebrating during the 2nd One Day International match between South Africa and Australia at Mangaung Oval on March 04, 2020 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images)

But Quinton de Kock and co will still need to bat well to clinch an early ODI series win.

South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as Australia were bowled out for 271 in the second one-day international at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday.

Ngidi had career-best figures of six for 58.

He dismissed three of Australia’s top four in a first spell of three for 26 and claimed three more wickets in the closing overs of the innings.

Captain Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short both hit 69 for Australia, but largely because of Ngidi, they were unable to capitalise on a fast start by Finch and David Warner.

Finch and Warner posted 50 off the first 37 balls of the innings before Ngidi had Warner caught at cover. He followed up by dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne off successive balls.

Labuschagne’s wicket was Ngidi’s 50th in one-day internationals in his 26th match –- the fastest South African to the landmark.

When Finch was caught behind off Anrich Nortje, Australia had lost their top four for 158 runs.

But Short, who gained a place on the tour when Glenn Maxwell was ruled out because of surgery, made a maiden one-day international half-century to enable Australia to make a competitive total on a pitch which had some uneven bounce.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Every game is now the start of a series, says Maharaj 3.3.2020
Verreynne in dreamland after Proteas debut, India call-up 2.3.2020
Faf returns for hasty Indian trip 2.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition