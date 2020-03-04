Malan and Ngidi the stars as Proteas clinch ODI series

It took four series to do so, but the Proteas finally managed to win consecutive matches under coach Mark Boucher as they beat Australia by six wickets in Wednesday night’s second ODI in Bloemfontein.

More importantly, it secures the South Africans an early series win in the three-match battle and will come as a huge relief for their mentor, who’s had to battle a fan base that was growing increasingly restless over the national side’s inconsistency.

This victory by no means mean their a finished product, but it’s a platform to build on from.

The most satisfying theme from this match is that the Proteas’ new guns played starring role.

Janneman Malan was the most prominent star, recovering from a golden duck debut in Paarl to craft a superb maiden ODI century and spearhead a record chase of 272.

The 23-year-old opener’s innings was memorable because it was rather out of character.

Unlike his elder brother, Test opener Pieter, Malan is an instinctive stroke-maker and naturally aggressive.

But the key to his unbeaten 129 off 139 deliveries was how he played within himself.

He prioritised rotating the strike, a prudent strategy on a ground where two or threes are readily available, and only really cut loose after he’d reached his century.

It was a brilliant effort.

While a 91-run second wicket partnership with Jon-Jon Smuts (41) set things up, it was only when he was joined by the red-hot Heinrich Klaasen, fresh off a century in Paarl, that Malan really started to express himself.

Klaasen was superb again with a run-a-ball 51, before David Miller (37*) helped apply the finishing touches.

South Africa’s other hero was Lungi Ngidi, whose career-best 6/58 did much to keep the Aussies in check.

Not only does it seem like the 23-year-old quick is ready to carry the attack in Kagiso Rabada’s absence, he also became the quickest South African to 50 ODI wickets – 26 matches.

He was well supported by a disciplined attack.

Australia were indebted to Aaron Finch and D’Archy Short’s twin 69s, but it could’ve been worse had the Proteas taken some of their chances in the field.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.