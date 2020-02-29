Boucher wants all-round effort

While South Africa’s batsmen have often got themselves tied up in knots this summer, coach Mark Boucher has probably also been tearing his hair out over some of the bowling displays and he has called for his team to deliver all-round performances in the ODI series against Australia which starts in Paarl today.

While the Australian batting line-up has been pinned down in the closing stages of their innings, blazing starts have meant the Proteas have been playing catch-up cricket and the bowling attack really need to hit their straps sooner.

“There were two very disappointing games against Australia when we put ourselves under pressure with the ball. We didn’t make life any easier for our batsmen. We will write off that series now, but every department really needs to be on song in the ODIs,” Boucher said at Boland Park.

==================

Rabada out for about a month

The Proteas will be without spearhead Kagiso Rabada for the Aussie ODI series as well as the short trip to India.

Rabada sustained a groin injury in the recently concluded T20 series.

===================

The Paarl venue is sold out for just its 13th ODI and the seventh to feature South Africa, and Boucher said he was grateful for the backing his struggling team had received.

“Some of the cricket we’ve played probably has people not wanting to support us, but it’s fantastic to see full grounds,” Boucher said.

Captain Aaron Finch, David Warner and Steven Smith head up a formidable Australian batting line-up but it is the 25-year-old slated to come in at number four who will generate the most interest.

Klerksdorp-born Marnus Labuschagne says there are still a few millilitres of Afrikaans blood in him and certainly in Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom, where the next two ODIs will be played.

“I’m very excited because I haven’t played over here since I played a bit of cricket at Baillee Park in Potch around 2003/4, and I’ll be doing it in front of my family, who are all very excited.

“India was crazy but I loved the pressure and the atmosphere, it was a great opportunity and I just want to make sure that I continue to improve and be successful at number four.

“It was disappointing a couple of times not to kick on, but it was a valuable learning experience in every respect,” said the Australian batsman.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.