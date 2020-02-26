Maharaj back as Proteas depth-building goes into overdrive

Mark Boucher and the rest of the national selection panel’s plan to improve depth at the Proteas has now gone into overdrive.

That became very apparent on Wednesday following the announcement of the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, which starts on Saturday in Paarl.

While it’s no real surprise that Faf du Plessis has again been omitted with the World T20 later this year taking preference, it’s notable that even more recent stalwarts such as Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius have been rested.

“We are excited to see what will come from the selections we have made ahead of this latest series against Australia. It is again another young squad that sees the absence of some senior players in Faf, Rassie and Dwaine, while we balance the workloads of individuals ahead of an extremely busy year,” said independent selector Linda Zondi.

“At the same time, it is a good opportunity to give younger and less experienced players an opportunity to show us what they’ve got to offer when the spotlight is fully on them. We have every confidence in their capabilities and potential.”

Boucher is very much on the same page.

“If we feel that we need to rest players, we will, as we have done in the recent past. Faf has been fantastic for us in white ball cricket and remains very much in our ODI plans and we will manage his workload for the near future diligently. I would like to strengthen our depth pool right now and see what players we have out there. I feel that this is the time and opportunity to do so,” the Proteas head coach said.

There is though a deserved call-up for Keshav Maharaj, who’s been on quite a mission to shed the perception that he should be pigeonholed as as a Test spinner.

He’s been outstanding in the domestic One-day Cup to date, topping the wicket-taking charts with 13 victims in just six matches.

“We are pleased to call him up. He’s done really well with the white ball over an extended period of time. His experience, the extra spin option he provides us as well as the added contributions he makes with the bat and with fielding will be welcomed additions to the team,” said Zondi.

Proteas ODI squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Verreynne.

