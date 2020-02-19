Proteas 19.2.2020 02:18 pm

Beware a refreshed KG Rabada, Aussies

Heinz Schenk
Beware a refreshed KG Rabada, Aussies

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa delivers the ball during the 2nd T20 International match between India and South Africa at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Mohali, India. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

Proteas bowling guru Charl Langeveldt believes the fiery quick’s refreshed body will be a major factor in the upcoming T20 series.

“They say T20 is a batsmen’s game, but it’s the bowlers that win you matches.”

Charl Langeveldt’s pearl of wisdom neatly illustrates why the Proteas will be excited to have their two kingpin quicks, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, refreshed for the first of three T20s against Australia starting at the Wanderers on Friday evening.

Both men were rested for the white-ball assignments against England and their voids were quite visible as an inexperienced attack, particularly in the shortest form, struggled.

“KG’s renewed focus will be a really good thing. He’s had a break,” Langeveldt said at the Bullring on Wednesday.

“When you’re a 24-year-old who’s played for your country for some time already, you’re always going to be under pressure. He was our leading bowler for a couple of years and probably still is.

“I’m looking forward to the pace that he brings. Pace at the back-end of an innings is always difficult to deal with. It makes a massive difference to bowl full at 145km/h instead of 125km/h. Hopefully he’ll also bring some energy.”

Anrich Nortje. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peris/Gallo Images)

Even if Rabada might prove to be a bit rusty, just his inherent aggression and competitiveness could go a long way in inspiring some confidence.

“KG will always be competitive. It’s his nature. He wants to take wickets. We’ll definitely make him use a few ‘bumpers’ (short-pitched balls), but it’s also about him controlling the aggression. Sometimes the pitch won’t suit him, but I back him to find a balance, being aggressive with lines and lengths,” said Langeveldt.

The prospect of Rabada and Nortje lining up in the same attack is a mouthwatering one, with Langeveldt explicitly stating that such pace riches is a “gift” and not potentially overkill in terms of the balance of the side.

“In a batsmen’s mind, he’s always thinking of a shorter delivery. His weight transfer might not be on the front foot to hit, that type of thing. If they can mix it up with hard lengths and then boul four yorkers, sometimes you don’t have to bowl your whole over at a full length.”

