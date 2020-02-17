A raring AB de Villiers will automatically go to World T20, says Boucher

There’s still no indication when or even if AB de Villiers will been seen in a Proteas kit before this year’s ICC World T20 in Australia.

National coach Mark Boucher confirmed at the conclusion of his charges’ five-wicket loss to England in the final T20 – which handed the visitors a 2-1 series win – that the dynamic 35-year-old stroke-maker would be a given for the tournament if he’s willing to play.

“Like I said from day one when I took over, if we are going to a World Cup, I would like to have our best players there,” said the Proteas mentor.

“He’s a discussion in the media and in the public but he is no discussion for me. I have had chats with him and we will probably know pretty soon what’s going to happen with him.”

De Villiers’ return to international cricket following his unexpected retirement in mid-2018 has been a constant source of speculation.

He wanted to make a comeback before last year’s disastrous World Cup campaign in the UK, a move the national selectors stopped in its tracks due to De Villiers being too conditional about the game-time he needed to get in beforehand.

But the World T20 quest is less complicated because there’s still time for him to settle back into the team.

“If AB is in good form and he is raring to go and he makes himself available for the time we have asked him to be available; if he is the best man for the job, then he must go,” said Boucher.

“It’s not about egos or anything like that, it’s about sending your best team to the World Cup to try and win that competition.”

Another star the Proteas will be desperate to have back in harness is Kagiso Rabada, who’s expected to be included in the squad for the series against Australia.

South Africa’s bowling talisman was rested for the white-ball assignments against England, but his absence was keenly felt in the T20s.

The attack conceded more than 200 in consecutive matches, with the failure to defend 223 in Centurion being particularly painful.

“The bowling has, at times, been very good. We’ve got wicket-taking ability but as a unit we are not hitting our straps enough and there are a couple too many soft options. If we can clean that act up then I think we are going in the right direction,” said Boucher.

