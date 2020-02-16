Proteas bowling fails miserably as England win T20 series

The Proteas will claim that days like these are valuable for an inexperienced bowling combination, but they will need to start rapidly showing improvement after a wayward performance with the ball saw them fail to defend 223 in the third and final T20 against England in Centurion on Sunday.

The visitors won by five wickets and claim the series 2-1.

On a lovely surface, the South African attack had precious little answers to England’s power-packed batting line-up.

Lungi Ngidi picked up the early wicket of Jason Roy, but that proved a false dawn as poor lengths and questionable tactics saw England flourish.

Jos Buttler belatedly found form with an inventive 57 off 29 deliveries, frustrating the hosts with his bold placements.

He was brilliantly supported by Jonny Bairstow, who was arguably more classy in stroking seven fours and three sixes in a 34-ball 64.

The Proteas briefly got themselves back into the game in the middle overs, before English skipper Eoin Morgan dealt exclusively in sixes, smashing seven in an unbeaten 57 that only lasted 22 deliveries.

Earlier, South Africa at least showed that their batting woes are steadily starting to become less in crafting an excellent total of 222/6.

Quinton de Kock (35) and Temba Bavuma added 84 for the first wicket as the pair once again showed that they could form a formidable combination.

Bavuma was particularly impressive with a cracking 49 off 24.

Heinrich Klaasen, picked ahead of Jon-Jon Smuts, made his presence count with an aggressive and skillful 66 off 35 deliveries.

After a few months of struggle at the highest level, the Titans captain might’ve turned a corner.

South Africa probably should’ve defended a steep target, but England weren’t to be denied.

