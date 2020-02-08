Evergreen Steyn back for Proteas’ T20s

The evergreen Dale Steyn will make a welcome return to international cricket after cracking the nod for the Proteas’ T20 series against England.

The 35-year-old legend, who cruelly missed out on last year’s World Cup, retired from Test cricket afterwards, but still remained available for the white-ball formats.

Steyn was in fine form for the Melbourne Stars in Australia’s Big Bash.

Various familiar faces will be present for the three-match series starting on Wednesday, though Knights captain Pite van Biljon has been included.

The 33-year-old middle-order stalwart has been a consistent performer at franchise level.

Sisanda Magala’s availability remains dependent on passing a fitness test.

“We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership,” said Graeme Smith, CSA’s interim director of cricket.

Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada have been afforded an extended rest and won’t feature.

Proteas T20 squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

