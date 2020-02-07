Proteas bat first as rain has its say in Durban

The Proteas have been asked to bat first in their quest to secure an early ODI series win over England.

Quinton de Kock and Eoin Morgan belatedly managed to make it out onto the Kingsmead pitch on Friday after heavy rain delayed the start of the second ODI by almost two hours.

As a result, the match has been reduced to 45 overs per side, with the threat of more rain looming.

It’s little wonder then Morgan chose to field first.

“Chasing later on has a little bit of an advantage,” he said.

The Proteas have brought in an extra spinner in Bjorn Fortuin – who’ll make his debut – because De Kock believes the surface could remain a bit “tacky”.

Proteas: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

