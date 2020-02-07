Proteas 7.2.2020 07:10 pm

Durban rain frustrates Proteas and England

Sport Staff
Durban rain frustrates Proteas and England

A muddy boundary is seen on the field as rain has stopped play during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and England at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban on February 7, 2020. (Photo by Anesh Debiky / AFP)

The weather simply wouldn’t relent in the second ODI at Kingsmead.

The second ODI between the Proteas and England at Kingsmead in Durban was duly abandoned after persistent rain wreaked havoc on proceedings.

After the official start commenced almost two hours late, reducing the match of 45 overs a side, South Africa reached 38/1 before the players needed to go off.

Ground staff persisted and got the field fit again for a 26-over game, but it wasn’t long again before the rain game bucketed down again, prompting the umpires to call it a day.

The Proteas reached 71/2 in 11.2 overs, which was enough time for Reeza Hendricks to gain some confidence as he finished unbeaten on 35.

Temba Bavuma made an attacking 22.

The decider will take place Sunday at the Wanderers – the annual Pink Day.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China virus crisis deepens as whistleblower doctor dies

World Trump takes impeachment victory lap over ‘vicious’ Democrats

World Donald Trump acquitted in Senate impeachment trial

Courts Where’s the R600m Trillian has to pay back to Eskom?

Lotto Roodepoort resident wins R114m jackpot


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition