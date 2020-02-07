Durban rain frustrates Proteas and England

The second ODI between the Proteas and England at Kingsmead in Durban was duly abandoned after persistent rain wreaked havoc on proceedings.

After the official start commenced almost two hours late, reducing the match of 45 overs a side, South Africa reached 38/1 before the players needed to go off.

Ground staff persisted and got the field fit again for a 26-over game, but it wasn’t long again before the rain game bucketed down again, prompting the umpires to call it a day.

The Proteas reached 71/2 in 11.2 overs, which was enough time for Reeza Hendricks to gain some confidence as he finished unbeaten on 35.

Temba Bavuma made an attacking 22.

The decider will take place Sunday at the Wanderers – the annual Pink Day.

