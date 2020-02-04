Proteas 4.2.2020 01:25 pm

De Kock era starts with a strange decision at toss

Quinton de Kock during the South African national cricket team training session and press conference at Newlands Cricket Ground on February 03, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Why would you bowl first at a venue where chasing is notoriously difficult against the World Champions.

Quinton de Kock’s era as Proteas ODI skipper began with a strange decision at the toss for the first match against England at Newlands on Tuesday.

The rookie skipper decided to bowl first at a venue where the team batting second has only won 14 times out of 42.

But he reasoned that the slow-looking surface could speed up under lights.

De Kock’s counterpart, Eoin Morgan, admitted he would’ve done the same.

The Proteas feature two debutants in die Warriors pair of Lutho Sipamla and Jon-Jon Smuts.

Proteas: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

