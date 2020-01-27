Proteas 27.1.2020 04:47 pm

Proteas humbled again despite Rassie resistance

Heinz Schenk
Proteas humbled again despite Rassie resistance

South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen hits out during Day Four of the Fourth Test between South Africa and England at Wanderers on January 27, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

England wrap up a 3-1 series win.

Rassie van der Dussen played a potentially defining innings of his short Test career, but iy wasn’t enough to prevent the hapless Proteas from suffering a 191-run defeat against England in the final Test at the Wanderers on Momday.

It means Mark Boucher’s charges will have to deal with a humbling 3-1 series loss.

Van der Dussen displayed superb resillience and fine technique to craft 98 off 138 deliveries before agonisingly falling short of a century.

Disappointingly, his tame drive off Mark Wood was totally out of tune with the rest of his knock.

Chasing an impossible 466, Van der Dussen and a struggling Faf du Plessis (35) gave the hosts hope of surviving, guiding the total to 181/2.

But the Proteas skipper’s dismissal showed the batting’s current brittle nature.

Quinton de Kock showed some class with a powerful 39, while Temba Bavuma hit six fours in his 27 before Stuart Broad nabbed his wicket with a cracker.

Vernon Philander, hampered by a hamstring injury, made 10 in his final innings.

England’s attack deserved praise for a workmanlike display, adapting well after the Van der Dussen and Du Plessis stand.

Wood was menacing again with 4/54.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Discriminatory apartheid-era black marriage law reversed in high court

Politics Limpopo now the second-biggest province in terms of ANC membership

Crime How tax money goes up in smoke

South Africa ‘It’s good to be back in the country’- Shiraaz Mohamed

Crime Man handed eight life sentences for robbery, rape and kidnapping


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition