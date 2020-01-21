Proteas 21.1.2020 10:24 am

WATCH: Cheeky Rabada’s prank on Elgar’s ‘nether regions’!

Sport Staff
South African player Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrating the catch of Danushka Gunathilaka (not in picture) with team mate Dean Elgar (L) during day 1 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on July 20, 2018 in Colombo Sri Lanka. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/AFP/Gallo Images)

As one social media user commented: ‘What’s the golden rule? Always protect your golden tool!”

Kagiso Rabada’s suspension for the final Test against England, as well as the Proteas’ heavy defeat in the third Test in Port Elizabeth means that morale in the national camp is probably a bit low.

Rabada himself was very introspective in discussing his sanction.

However, an intrepid social media user managed to capture South Africa’s bowling kingpin’s mischievous side at the conclusion of the game.

Rabada and Dean Elgar, known for his own hard brand of cricket, were standing at the front of the entrance to the teams’ dressing rooms as they shook hands with the winning English players.

After the formalities were done, Rabada clearly catches Elgar off-guard by knocking him in the, erm, “nether regions”!

As one user commented: “What’s the golden rule? Protect your golden tool”

