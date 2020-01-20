Faf won’t ditch Proteas captaincy just because of ‘pressure’

“The worst thing a leader can do is pull the plug mid-series.”

Embattled Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis sent that strong message on Monday after his team’s loss by an innings and 53 runs against England in Port Elizabeth renewed speculation over whether he’ll announce his international retirement.

Instead, the 35-year-old middle-order stalwart reiterated that his initial plan remains in place, which will see him keep going until the ICC World T2o in October this year.

But there’s a “possibility” that the final Test at the Wanderers, commencing on Friday, will be his last red-ball outing on home soil.

“I have committed until the T20 World Cup,” Du Plessis said after the defeat at St George’s Park.

“There isn’t a lot of Test cricket left this year: one massive Test where we need everyone to be as strong as possible. Afterwards there’s quite a big gap. I have said before, there is an opportunity to release some of the captaincy. Two Test matches in the West Indies (in the middle of the year), and the rest of the year is white-ball stuff. Most probably after that, Test cricket will be something that won’t see me.”

That will come as a relief to a team in serious transition and very low on confidence.

Du Plessis himself has incentive to prove critics wrong as he’s only averaged just over 21 in his past 12 Test innings.

“I don’t think that’s what’s leadership is about. I felt that the team has needed a leader to stand up and guide the ship through a difficult time.

“If you leave the team when they need you most, that’s not my style. I have been under pressure a few times and I’ve played my best innings under pressure,” said Du Plessis.

“I can’t leave the team when they need me most. We are in a transition but I can’t do it forever. It has been chipping away at your character. For now, that’s what we need. I think it will make it worse if I say I’m out.”

